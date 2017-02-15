Εάν δεν μιλάτε Αγγλικά, διαβάστε το κάτωθι.. Αγγλικό κείμενο!

Για την παγκόσμια επίδραση της ελληνικής γλώσσας είναι γνωστοί οι περίφημοι λόγοι του καθηγητή οικονομολόγου Ξενοφών Ζολώτα στην Ουάσινγκτον το 1957 και 1959.

Δεν ήταν όμως μόνο ο Ξενοφών Ζολώτας που το τόλμησε.

Ένας ακόμη Έλληνας, ο πρύτανης του Παν/μίου του Σικάγο, κ. Γιάννης Καλαράς έδωσε διάλεξη στο Παν/μιο του Σικάγο το 1998 με τίτλο:»The significance and influence of the hellenic language» (Η σπουδαιότητα και η επίδραση της ελληνικής γλώσσας) ακολουθώντας το παράδειγμα του κ. Ζολώτα.

Ο κ. Καλαράς πέτυχε απόλυτα τον στόχο του, να αποδείξει δηλαδή με πραγματικό κείμενο τον πλούτο της Ελληνικής γλώσσας και κυρίως το αδιαμφισβήτητο γεγονός ότι υπάρχουν «Plethora» ελληνικών λέξεων στην Αγγλική γλώσσα.

Ακολουθεί ένα απόσπασμα από την ομιλία του:

«The genesis of classical drama, was not symptomatic. A euphoria of charismatic and talented protagonists showed fantastic scenes of historic episodes. The prologue, the theme and the epilogue, comprised the trilogy of drama while synthesis, analysis and synopsis characterized the phraseology of the text.

The syntax and phraseology used by scholars, academicians and philosophers in their rhetoric, had many grammatical idioms and idiosyncrasies.

The protagonists, periodically used pseudonyms. Anonymity was a syndrome that characterized the theatrical atmosphere. The panoramic fantasy, the mystique, the melody, the aesthetics, the use of cosmetic epithets, are characteristics of drama.

Even though the theatres were physically gigantic, there was no need for microphones, because the architecture and the acoustics, would echo isometrically and crystally-clear. Many epistimologists of physics, aerodynamics, acoustics electronics, elecrtomagnetics can not analyze-explain the ideal and isometric acoustics of Hellenic theatres even today.

There were many categories of drama: classical drama, melodrama, satyric, epic,comedy, e.t.c.

The syndrome of xenophobia or dyslexia was overcomed by the pathos of the actors, who practiced methodically and emphatically.

Acrobatics were also euphoric. There was a plethora of anecdotal themes, with which acrobats would electrify the ecstatic audience, with scenes from mythical and historical episodes..

Some theatric episodes were characterized as scandalous and blasphemous. Pornography, bigamy, hemophelia, nymphomania, polyandry, polygamy and heterosexuality were dramatized in a pedagogical way, so the mysticism about them would not cause phobia or anathema or taken as anomaly, but through logic, dialogue and analysis, the skepticism and the pathetic or cryptic mystery behind them, would be dispelled.

It is historically and chronologically proven, that theatre emphasized pedagogy, idealism and harmony. Paradoxically, it also energized patriotism, a phenomenon that symbolized ethicacy, character and charisma.

MEDICINE-PHARMACOLOGY

Asclepius and Hipocrates the patriarchs of pharmacology, used botany as their methodology for therapy. Diagnosis, biopsy, prognosis and then therapy, were techniques used with every anomaly of the soma-body. Analysis and dialysis of protoplasms, neoplasms, chromosomes are common methods.

Schizophrenia, melancholy, epilepsy, hysteria, scycopathy, are psychotic symptoms, analyzed via hypnosis and metempsychosis.

Anemia, atrophy, stomachic dyspepsy, pachydermy, dermatitis, laryngitis, hepatitis, menigitis are somatic anomalies analyzed biochemically.

Chronic anemia causes leukemia but radiology and kymotherapy can be the theraputic techniques.The stethoscope was used for asthmatic patheses of the thorax.

Sclerosis, atrophy or dystrophy of the skeleton is analyzed by osteology, otitis by otology leprocy and psoriasis by dermatology , astigmatism and myopia by ophthalmology and of course the epistimology of genesis would be emphasized through embriology in gynecology. Pediatrists, podiatrists, orthopedics, orthodontists pathologists neurologists are very common titles.

Hypnotists use hypnosis and before a syringe is used hypodermically, anesthisiologists use anesthetics. An overdose of anesthetics could cause amnesia or paralysis. With neuratic patheses, electrolysis was used to energize the neuropathic or atrophic nerve».

Αλήθεια…Υπάρχει κανείς που δεν κατάλαβε τι αναφέρει;