Οδοιπορικό στην Ήπειρο – Γνωρίστε 10 πανέμορφα χωριά της (Φωτογραφίες)

Every aspect of Pyrsogianni is like Art. View of St.George from the central square of the village #pyrsogianni #reasonstovisitgreece #greece #epirus #ioannina #square #village #view #cozy #remembergreece

A post shared by Pyrsogianni-Πυρσόγιαννη (@pyrsogianni) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:32am PST